Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 130,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.