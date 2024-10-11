Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

