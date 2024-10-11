Dymension Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $306.38 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $306.38 million and $16.64 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00255647 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,566,300 coins and its circulating supply is 208,317,916 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,549,688 with 208,277,353 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.39974508 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $18,516,772.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

