DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $129.53.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

