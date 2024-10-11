DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

