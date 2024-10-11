Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Earnings Beat

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $425.17 and last traded at $423.55. 141,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 610,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.75.

The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.69.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.81.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

