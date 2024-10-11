Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $580.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.03.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $23.25 on Friday, reaching $432.00. The company had a trading volume of 778,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,855. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.81. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.