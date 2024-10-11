Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $23.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.62. The company had a trading volume of 877,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,254. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $10,515,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

