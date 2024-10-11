Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ traded up $21.85 on Friday, hitting $430.60. 559,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,568. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

