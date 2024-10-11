Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1 %
DPZ stock opened at $408.75 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.81.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
