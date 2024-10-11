Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $408.75 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.