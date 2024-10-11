Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.98.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

