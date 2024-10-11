Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa Sells 530 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL traded up C$3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,739. The firm has a market cap of C$40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$133.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.19. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$144.62.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.296851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.