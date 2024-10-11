DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 198.0% in September

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

DNAX remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 110,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,853,729. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

