DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 198.0% in September

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Stock Performance
DNAX remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 110,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,853,729. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About DNA Brands
