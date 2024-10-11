DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DLK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $600.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

