DLK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $17,225,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

