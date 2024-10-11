Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,161 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

