Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,654,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $197.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

