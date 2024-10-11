Diversified Trust Co Makes New $515,000 Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,551,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
M/I Homes Stock Down 0.9 %
MHO stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
