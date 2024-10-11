Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

