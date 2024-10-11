Diversified Trust Co Has $490,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after buying an additional 702,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 480,047 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,907,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 101,426 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

