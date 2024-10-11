Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 45,118 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
