Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 45,118 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

