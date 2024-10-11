Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,500 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 788,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Plexus by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $138.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,769 shares of company stock worth $2,731,834. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

