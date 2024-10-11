Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,475,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,171 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,193 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 644,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 391,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,980,000 after purchasing an additional 346,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

