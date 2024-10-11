Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after buying an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,189,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after buying an additional 650,896 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after buying an additional 614,982 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $63.87 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

