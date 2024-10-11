Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.22 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 14777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

