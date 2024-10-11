Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 275742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
