Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGCB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth $651,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.