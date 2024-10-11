DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,507 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $7,690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $200.60 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

