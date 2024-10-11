Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.20 ($23.30) and last traded at €21.25 ($23.35). Approximately 9,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.30 ($23.41).

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

Featured Stories

