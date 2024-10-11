Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.81 and last traded at 9.90. 139,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 845,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.95.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 11.14.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter worth $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

