DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 357.5% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DENSO Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 107,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

