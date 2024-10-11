Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

