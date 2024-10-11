Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.94.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $405.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

