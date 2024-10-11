Decred (DCR) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Decred has a market capitalization of $199.67 million and $1.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.20 or 0.00020132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00071881 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006816 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,233.38 or 0.40004447 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,372,622 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
