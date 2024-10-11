Decisive Dividend (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 3,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

