Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the September 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life Stock Performance

WDLF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Decentral Life has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Decentral Life alerts:

Decentral Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decentral Life, Inc operates as a technology business incubator that develops and licenses social networking and ecommerce technologies. The company develops and offers Seed technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) powered social network and Ecommerce platform to enhance speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks using blockchain technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Decentral Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decentral Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.