Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the September 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Decentral Life Stock Performance
WDLF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Decentral Life has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Decentral Life Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decentral Life
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Decentral Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decentral Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.