Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

