Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

