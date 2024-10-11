Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,415,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

