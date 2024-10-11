Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $751,457,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,569,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group stock opened at $393.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.30 and a 200-day moving average of $380.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.27.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

