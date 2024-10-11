Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $738,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.90 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

