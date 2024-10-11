Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $279.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

