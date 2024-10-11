Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,210,000 after purchasing an additional 436,893 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,764 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG opened at $19.08 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

