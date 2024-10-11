Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.68.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,288.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,854.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,788.48. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.50%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

