Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fortive by 78.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 853,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 373,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 70.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 369,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

