Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 1536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile
The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.
