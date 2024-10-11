Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,726 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

VO traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $266.84. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

