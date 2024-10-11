Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.30. 1,793,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.94 and a 200 day moving average of $272.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

