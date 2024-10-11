Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,093 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 220.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 13,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

