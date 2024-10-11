DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.