DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.